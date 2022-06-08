Watch Trevante Rhodes Go The Distance As Mike Tyson In New Hulu Originals Teaser

Predator and Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes has been cast as the leading man in the biographical limited series Mike. The Hulu original’s new trailer gives a sneak peek into the illustrated life and times of legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson.

The unapologetic story of Mike—which aims to showcase “the good, the bad, and the complexities of both”—is brought to life in 8 episodes by creator and screenwriter Steven Rogers, showrunner Karin Gist, and the creative team behind Hulu‘s I, Tonya. The cast includes Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, Li Eubanks, and Russell Hornsby.

The newly released teaser shows Mike Tyson through numerous pivotal moments in his life, beginning with his adolescence to the prickly days of his early twenties as a young rising star. Trevante Rhodes’ portrayal of Mike Tyson seems to be an honest retelling of a complicated character instead of a love letter to his glory.

Illustrating the bombastic nature of the boxer, Rhodes can be seen in the trailer flaunting his stature as “Iron Mike” is draped in nothing but white underwear amid a press conference. Other clips show the boxer flinging a tv, making his way into a prison cell, and even posing with his iconic pet Tiger make their way into the Hulu limited series.

Mike is set to make its way to Hulu on August 25.