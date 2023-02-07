Hulu Shares First Look At ‘RAPCAVIAR’ Docuseries

One of Spotify’s most dominating playlists is being transformed into a long-form visual and Hulu is set to debut RapCaviar Presents this spring. The docuseries will provide “a deep dive into current events that untangles important subjects and offers a view of the world from an artist’s perspective,” according to the announcement. It is set to feature City Girls, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray, and Pharrell Williams plus Tyler, the Creator.

In the teaser above, Williams and Tyler reflect on how they met and how Skateboard P’s life-changing advice impacted the Odd Future alum‘s solo career. “I didn’t have a father. I didn’t have big brothers. I didn’t have big cousins, so as a kid since 10/11, Pharrell’s who I looked at,” says Tyler, 31, in the series preview.

Williams adds, “We just developed a friendship where he would ask me advice on certain things. Tyler’s talking about where he was and he’s feeling low. He wants that respect.”

During the European leg of his 2015 Cherry Bomb World Tour, Tyler recalled being in the studio and hearing Pharrell say, “You got it, n***a. You just don’t see it, n***a. You got the s**t.” The “Happy” artist later gave him the same advice that Jimmy Iovine gave him.

“Pharrell, do you like house music?” Iovine questioned, to which he responded, “Yeah, good genre. Good tempo.” Iovine continued, “No, Pharrell. House music. Good music that could buy you a house.”

Pharrell, then, turned to Tyler and said, “Make something undeniable and make it equally as infectious. Why are you doing music? Is it just because you just wanna look cool? Because that will burn out. When it becomes purpose-oriented, it can be just as cool as the flashy s**t, but it’ll be more meaningful.”

A stunned Tyler narrated, “Oh f**k. Okay no more being silly. Music first and at that moment, we went home, and I just wanted to change everything. I just wanted to switch, and the switch f**king happened.”

All seven episodes of RapCaviar Presents will debut via Hulu on March 30.