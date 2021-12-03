Hulu Removes ‘Astroworld: Concert From Hell’ Documentary After Backlash

On Wednesday (Dec. 1) Hulu released a new documentary special, Astroworld: Concert From Hell, which details the events of last month’s tragic music festival headlined by Travis Scott in his hometown of Houston that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured. However, following major backlash on social media, the streaming service quickly pulled the special; although, the nearly one-hour documentary can still be found online.

A T-shirt and balloons are placed at a memorial outside of the canceled Astroworld festival at NRG Park on Nov. 7, 2021, in Houston, Texas. Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

“This was an investigative local news special from ABC13/KTRK-TV in Houston that originally aired on November 20th. This was not a Hulu documentary and has since been removed to avoid confusion,” a Hulu spokesperson told Variety in a statement of the news special that was produced by KTRK, ABC’s owned-and-operated local station in Houston.

A description for Astroworld: Concert From Hell, which is still available on Hulu’s website reads, “Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was supposed to be the concert of a lifetime. But it turned into a tragic nightmare. A minute-by-minute look at what happened in the crowd, the young victims who were killed, and what happens next.”

Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston, Texas. Erika Goldring/WireImage

The 30-year-old “SICKO MODE” rapper has made efforts to show his condolences, including offering to cover the funeral costs of victims, some of which have been accepted, while others have declined. Still, the “mass casualty” event, which most recently took the life of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, who died as a result of injuries sustained during the Nov. 5 annual concert, has resulted in serious fallout for Scott including lost endorsements, hundreds of lawsuits, and the removal of his storyline on a new upcoming Kardashian-Jenner Hulu series. According to RadarOnline, “Cameras have been rolling for months…however after the disaster at the concert, where Kylie and Kendall were both backstage, footage of Travis is being edited out of the show.”