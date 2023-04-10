Hulu Releases Trailer For ‘Saint X’, Executive Produced By Drake And Future

Aubrey “Drake” Graham and Adel “Future” Nul are teaming up again, but not for music this time. The What A Time To Be Alive rhymers have been enlisted as executive producers on the Hulu series Saint X.

The eight-episode series, which premieres later this month, journeys through multiple timelines, as it “explores and upends the ‘girl-gone-missing’ genre and how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth,” the synopsis reads.

Stars of the series include Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, West Duchovny, Jayden Elijah, Bre Francis, Kenlee Anaya Townsend, Betsy Brandt and Michael Park. The show is also produced by Stephen Williams (Watchmen).

Alongside Drake and Future, Euphoria‘s Jason Shrier, Once Upon a Time‘s Steve Pearlman and more are producing Saint X under ABC Signature.

See Trailer below.

This will be the first time in years that the rappers have worked on an extended project together, since hitting the studio in 2015 for their aforementioned LP.

“Anytime we work in the studio, the level, the energy—we’re trying to perfect this sh*t but still stay raw, still stay gritty, and still be moving at the speed of the universe,” Future spoke of Drake in his 2022 GQ cover story with Elliott Wilson.

The pair also collabed on the actor-turned-rapper‘s No. 1 Certified Lover Boy hit “Way 2 Sexy” with Young Thug.

As successful as their teamwork has been in the booth, hopefully it has matched on the small-screen.

Saint X will premiere on Hulu starting April 26 with the first three episodes, and new episodes to follow weekly.

Check out the official trailer above and revisit Drake and Future’s “Life Is Good” below.