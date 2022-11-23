Ice Cube Says Refusing To Take The COVID Vaccine Cost Him $9 Million

Ice Cube says he lost out on a $9 million payout after being dropped from a film for his refusal to take the COVID vaccine. The Hip-Hop legend recently stopped by the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast for an interview, during which he discussed being dropped from the cast of the film Oh Hell No due to his decision.

“I turned down $9 million,” the 53-year-old confirmed to co-hosts Gillie and Wallo. “I didn’t want to get the jab. F**k that jab. F**k ya’ll for trying to make me get it.” Cube then clarifies that he would’ve accepted the role if he were able to film the movie on his own terms, but that the executives behind the film ultimately gave him an ultimatum.

“Those motherf**kers didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot. I didn’t turn it down.”

The former N.W.A. member also argues that since he never contracted or tested positive for COVID-19 that there was no reason for him to take the vaccine. “They just wouldn’t give it to me,” Cube said of the role. “The covid shot, the jab…I didn’t need it. I didn’t catch that sh*t at all. Nothing. F**k them. I didn’t need that sh*t.”

O’Shea ‘Ice Cube’ Jackson in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images.

When asked if he feels his choice will negatively affect him moving forward, Cube admits his uncertainty of the film industry’s perception of him, but says he plans to stay true to his own code of conduct, regardless of the consequences.

“I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right now, that’s Hollywood though. They’re on some sh*t. But me too – I’m on some sh*t, too.”

Ice Cube began working with Jack Black on Oh Hell No in June 2021. However, months later, it was announced that the Hollywood veteran had stepped away from the film due to declining to take the vaccine. Oh Hell No marked the second movie Cube recently stepped away from, as he was also slated to appear in the boxing film Flint Strong, but is no longer involved in its production.

Watch Ice Cube’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game interview below.