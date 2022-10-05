Ice Cube Says Warner Brothers Rejected Two New ‘Friday’ Scripts

Ice Cube poses on the red carpet prior to the BIG3 Championship at State Farm Arena on August 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ice Cube has revealed details of two rejected scripts for a fourth Friday film. He shared the information as a guest on a live taping of Drink Champs, hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, during LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells weekend back in August.

“I’m trying to get it out of Warner Brothers, they don’t believe in the culture man,” Ice Cube, 53, remarked, detailing how Warner has the rights to any sequels to the comedy franchise.

He continued to explain his ideas for the proposed film and why Warner turned him down.

“I had two scripts. I wrote one, it was the s**t. They were like, ‘Yo, we don’t want Craig and Day Day in jail.’ ‘Cause Craig and Day Day went to jail for selling weed before it was legal. I was like, ‘What you mean? This s**t is funny.’ Then after they rejected it, they had all these f**king movies about going to jail,” noting the television series Orange Is The New Black and film Get Hard.

“The other script was about the youngsters in the hood having beef with the OGs in the hood and Craig has to come back and squash that because Smokey’s son is the new Deebo and he’s wilding.”

After the Los Angeles rapper’s ideas were turned down, other events continued to reduce the likelihood of a final Friday.

“They tripped on it man, they fu**ed around, and then John Witherspoon passed. Then Deebo passed … they just fu**ed it up,” shared Cube.

As the MC expressed his frustrations, LL Cool J added “One thing about it is it’s an unbelievable franchise and it definitely needs to continue.”

The full podcast episode features the Queens rapper revealing details of a Rock The Bells trademark lawsuit, Pete Rosenburg discussing “beef” with Joe Budden, and Fat Joe opening up about the development of his The Book Of Jose TV show. Check out a preview of the special episode below and the full version on YouTube.