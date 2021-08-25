Sneak Peek: Ice Cube Talks Transitioning From Rapping To Acting On Kevin Hart’s ‘Hart To Heart’

Ice Cube may be one of the most notable rappers to shift their career from music to acting. In a recent conversation with Kevin Hart, he opened up on his motives. The 52-year-old talent joined the comedian for an unfiltered discussion on Hart’s talk show, Hart To Heart. There, they discussed his transition from gangster rapper to a-list actor.

“You do Boyz n the Hood. Boyz n the Hood is a smash success,” Hart said. “At that point, were you bit by the acting bug?”

“Yeah,” shared Ice Cube before sharing how the global response to the film impacted his career. The actor later revealed how the critically acclaimed movie received a standing ovation in France, before even premiering in front of audiences in the United States.

“It went to Cannes Film Festival. I haven’t been back to Cannes FIlm Festival since Boyz n the Hood. This is the first movie…it’s not even playing in America yet, but [we’re] going to go show it in France,” he said. “We want you to come. So we go, and I get there and I’m like, oh this is a big deal. Cannes is crazy. I didn’t know nothing about it.”

The Are We There Yet star continued to share how at the same time the John Singleton film was cementing its legacy, his own rap career was also seeing success.

“[I’m] at the height of my solo career,” the former member of N.W.A. member said. “Just dropped AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted, I think either just dropped Kill At Will, or about to drop my second EP. It was rolling. I was working on Death Certificate.“

Ice Cube went on to discuss his progression from 1991’s Boyz n the Hood to 1992’s Trespass and beyond. He revealed he turned down certain roles to avoid being typecast.

“I was offered, if I wanted to play O-Dog in Menace II Society,” he shared before explaining why he declined the opportunity. “I felt like I was playing the same character. From Doughboy to Savon to O-Dog, I felt I was going to be trapped in this L.A. gang bang…I just knew about typecasting.”

New episodes of Hart To Hart premiered every Thursday on Peacock. Past guests include Don Cheadle, Taraji P. Henson, and Nick Cannon. The episode featuring Ice Cube debuts on Aug. 26.

Watch an exclusive sneak peek of the conversation below: