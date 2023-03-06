Ice Cube, Post Malone, And More Tapped For ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a staple in the comic book and cartoon community. The long-running series’ upcoming film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will feature voice acting from Ice Cube and Post Malone.

Seth Rogen announced their involvement in the movie during the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards this past Saturday (March 4), followed by the release of a teaser trailer on Monday (March 6). The Los Angeles rapper will play Superfly and the “Congratulations” artist will play Ray Fillet.

Additional cast members include Rogen, Hannibal Burress, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Maya Rudolph, and Paul Rudd. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will hit theaters on Aug. 4.

“We are beyond thrilled by this world-class cast we’ve assembled to bring these iconic, beloved characters to life in a new chapter of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe,” Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation, said of the film. “This really sets a new bar for this globally celebrated franchise, and we can’t wait to show audiences this film.”

The TMNT cartoon series debuted on television in 1987. The series first hit theaters in 1990 with a live-action version. From there, they released follow-up films in 1991, 1993, 2014, and 2016. The first animated TMNT film was released in 2007, making Mutant Mayhem a significant addition to an already successful filmography.

Ice Cube is no stranger to the big screen, appearing in Boyz N The Hood, the Friday trilogy, Barbershop, All About The Benjamins, Are We There Yet? and many more successful movies.