Idris Elba May Acquire U.K.’s Channel 4 In $1.2 Billion Bid

Idris Elba may be purchasing U.K. broadcasting network, Channel 4, according to a report from The Times.

The outlet suggested that the British actor is in talks to make the $1.2 billion bid with Marc Boyan, founder and CEO of The Miroma Group—a marketing and communications group—in conjunction with Elba’s production company, Green Door Pictures.

It was confirmed this past April that Channel 4 would be up for sale, in an effort to compete with streaming plaforms, Netflix and Amazon—following months of speculation. A white paper, a series of updated broadcasting regulations, followed the announced and if implemented, would drastically change the network as its currently know. U.K. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries stated that plans “will revamp decades-old laws to help our public service broadcasters compete in the internet age and usher in a new golden age for British TV and radio.”

Fellow British public service broadcaster ITV is also placing a bid for Channel 4. However, in Oct. 2021, Miroma launched Cornerstone Studios as means to create and finance TV content. Michael Grade, former managing director and chair of the BBC, executive chair of ITV, and chief executive for both Channel 4 and Miroma, was reportedly considering placing a bid for Channel 4, but no concrete plans were made.