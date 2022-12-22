Idris Elba Reprises Fan-Favorite Role In ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun,’ See First Images

Idris Elba has returned to reprise his role of Detective John Luther in the forthcoming Netflix film Luther: The Fallen Sun. Initial photos have been released featuring Elba taking on multiple dangerous terrains, including an icy tundra, underground tunnel and more.

The follow up to the BBC ONE original TV series is described as an “epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film,” according to Netflix’s synopsis.

In the film derived from the series, Det. Luther (Elba) sits behind bars as “a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London.” Determined to get the killer, the detective is “haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him — he breaks out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.”

In addition to Elba, Luther: The Fallen Sun also includes roles played by Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley, who reprises his role as Detective Superintendent Martin Schenk.

The original series ended in 2019 after five seasons, in which the latter delivered a narrative over four episodes. The last episode left Det. Luther “reeling by tragic events,” but also “racing to save the others from a killer determined to complete his macabre masterpiece.”

As of now, a trailer hasn’t been released for the film, but it is set to premiere in March of next year.

Take a glance at images from Luther: The Fallen Sun Netflix film below.

Idris Elba as John Luther in ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ John Wilson/Netflix

Idris Elba as John Luther in ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ John Wilson/Netflix

Idris Elba as John Luther in ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ John Wilson/Netflix