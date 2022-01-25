Idris Elba “Part Of The Conversation” To Be The Next James Bond

Idris Elba remains in the running to become the next actor to star as James Bond as he is reportedly “part of the conversation” to take over the role following veteran 007 star Daniel Craig’s final appearance.

During a recent Deadline podcast, longtime Bond producer Barbara Broccoli spoke on her relationship with Elba, as well as his skills as a thespian. “We know Idris, I’m friends with him,” Broccoli said of the British actor. “He’s a magnificent actor.” She continued, adding, “You know, [Elba has] been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have a conversation when you have somebody in the seat.”

The most recent James Bond film, 2021’s No Time To Die, marked Craig’s fifth and final time playing Bond, one of the most iconic roles in Hollywood history. The idea of Elba, who has been connected to the role as far back as 2014, becoming the first Black Bond has been championed by an overwhelming amount of franchise fans, including actor Pierce Brosnan, who starred as Bond in four films between 1994 and 2002.

However, the campaign for The Wire star to portray Bond has also received criticism with Bond author Anthony Horowitz, deeming Elba “too street” to portray the fictional special agent back in 2015. When Elba was asked about the possibility of playing Bond during the world premiere of his film The Harder They Fall, Elba attempted to quell the long-running discussion with an emphatic response: “No, I’m not going to be James Bond.”

The 49-year-old later admitted his desire to play Bond if given the opportunity, particularly because of the barriers of class and race often associated with the role. “How amazing would it be to have a Black James Bond? It’s a sign of the times when we can stop talking about Black, white, and color.”

Following the massive success of The Harder They Fall, in which he starred alongside Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, Jonathan Majors, and Zazie Beetz, Elba has a slate of roles lined up for 2022, including a voiceover role as Knuckles the Echidna in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and an appearance in the George Miller drama Three Thousand Years of Longing.