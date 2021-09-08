Iman Shumpert Takes Talents To ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 30

Dancing With The Stars returns for a landmark 30th season with host Tyra Banks and a fresh new group of celebrities aiming to add national dance champion to their resume. NBA champion Iman Shumpert is one of this season’s hopefuls bringing his rhythmic skills to the competitive stage.

The full cast was announced Wednesday (Sept. 8) on ABC’s Good Morning America. Previously two of the youngest competitors, actress and dancer Jojo Siwa and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee, were announced during ABC’s 2021 TCA Virtual Press Conferences in August.

Although his successful NBA career is his ultimate claim-to-fame, Shumpert has also offered his talents to music, television, and fashion. He and his wife Teyana Taylor recently began their new reality series, We Got Love Teyana & Iman, which debuted last month on E!

The 31-year-old father of two celebrated his latest venture on social media, asking fans to support him with votes.

Shumpert joins Clyde Drexler, Rick Fox, Metta World Peace, Derek Fisher, Lamar Odom, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the special team of NBA players who have competed on DWTS.

Other famous names ready to bring their all to the ballroom include the following talents: Country singer Jimmie Allen, Spice Girl Melanie C, Christine Chiu of Bling Empire, Brian Austin Green of Beverly Hills, 90210, Melora Hardin of The Office, social media influencer Olivia Jade, Matt James of The Bachelor, Amanda Kloots of The Talk, Martin Kove of Cobra Kai, WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, and Kenya Moore of Real Housewives Of Atlanta.

Dancing With The Stars is judged by ballroom professionals Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. The series is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm.

Watch the official promo for season 30 of Dancing With The Stars below: