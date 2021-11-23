Iman Shumpert Wins Season 30 Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Iman Shumpert has a new trophy to add to his mantle. The former NBA champion has won first place on Season 30 of Dancing With The Stars. The 31-year-old has made history as the first basketball player to ever reach the finale or win the competition show, taking home the Mirror Ball trophy.

“It took a taxing couple of routines to get us here,” said Shumpert after the win in the video above. “I never thought I’d be having a ballroom trophy.”

He continued, “Hats off to the work that we put in.” The pair beat out audience favorites JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson who came in second place.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach attend Vulture Festival 2021 at The Hollywood Roosevelt on Nov. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. David Livingston/Getty Images

For the final battle, Shumpert and his partner, professional dancer Daniella Karagach, performed a Cha Cha/Foxtrot fusion dance to “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire earning a perfect 40/40 score and hit a freestyle routine to “Lose Control” by Ciara, Missy Elliot and Fatman Scoop for another perfect score.

His wife, R&B singer Teyana Taylor who is known for her own dance skills, showed support for Shumpert as he competed against skilled talent.

“THE LEVEL OF PROUD I AM IS TEWWWWWW MUCH TO EVEN PUT IN WORDS!!! WOW,” wrote the “Rose In Harlem” singer on Instagram. “i am proud but NOT shocked!!!! YALL GOT THAT! AS YOU SHOULD! WELL DESERVED!! Thank you for trusting one another, believing in one another, killing that shit every week & most importantly foot working that mutha fucking mirror ball home!!!!!! PERIOD!”

View Taylor’s full celebratory post for Shumpert’s win and one of his show-stopping performances below: