‘Insecure’ Finale To Be Celebrated With Documentary And ‘Tiny Desk’ Takeover

The end of HBO’s hit series and our cultural reset, Insecure, is rapidly approaching. However, the end doesn’t come without a few surprises and celebrations.

On Monday (Dec. 13), a trailer for the forthcoming documentary, Insecure: The End was released and we’re warning you to brace yourselves because that’s a wrap, okay? Issa Rae kicks off the nearly two-minute teaser sobbing on set on the day they called an official wrap on the series. “You aspire and you dream,” she said. “I’d never imagined that I’d get to work with so many amazing and talented people. You guys have elevated me.”

Showrunner Prentice Penny shared, “Working in television for a long time and not being able to see people that looked like me, to be able to do a show like that now sets the groundwork that people want to make more shows like us. It’s just really special.” The documentary will showcase an “intimate look at the making of the final season and the cultural impact of Insecure.” It will also include interviews from key cast members like Issa Rae, Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Wade Allain-Marcus, Kendrick Sampson, and Christina Elmore.

Additionally, Issa Rae and NPR Music have partnered up for a series of events to commemorate the end of Insecure, ahead of its final two episodes. On Thursday (Dec. 16), Rae will share her favorite Tiny Desk concerts. The following day on Friday (Dec. 17) music journalist, Sidney Madden will guest-host popular NPR series, All Songs Considered, to discuss the impact of Insecure‘s musical curation alongside Tiny Desk producer, Bobby Carter, Pop Culture Happy Hour co-host Aisha Harris, and Insecure music supervisor Kier Lehman.

Lehman shared with All Songs Considered, “It’s just been an amazing experience to get to be part of something like Insecure. We’ve had time to build this audience over 5 seasons and hopefully keep the quality level up each time … It’s been a dream come true to work on a project where the music is so front, so forward.”

In a statement, Carter also expressed, “When it comes to curation, I think the common denominator between Tiny Desk and Insecure is Black women. When we’re curating at the Tiny Desk, we want to make sure these gaps are filled. Obviously, looking at what Insecure does, that’s what carries them — the Black women, the independent Black artists on the show. That’s the parallel.”

Speaking of which, three Black female Raedio artists featured on the Insecure season 5 soundtrack—Nnena, BK Habermehl, and TeaMarr— make their Tiny Desk debut on Friday in a special Insecure x Tiny Desk (Home) takeover, filmed at Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen in Inglewood.

The series finale of Insecure airs on Sunday, Dec. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. Watch the trailer for the Insecure: The End documentary below.