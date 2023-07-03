Fans Of Issa Rae’s ‘Insecure’ Can Now Binge-Watch The Series On Netflix

Issa Rae’s hit HBO show Insecure has made its debut on Netflix for all of the binge-watchers out there. The 2016 comedy-drama launched on the streaming service today (July 3), according to Deadline, with all five seasons available.

The show, inspired by Rae’s acclaimed web series Awkward Black Girl, is about the unique experiences of a contemporary African-American woman. Insecure’s cast included Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, and more.

Although the last season aired in December 2021, commemorated with a festival in Los Angeles, the series received many accolades in its five-year run.

Tristen J. Winger, Leonard Robinson, Sarunas Jackson, Courtney A. Taylor, Yvonne Orji, Jean Elie, Issa Rae, Jay Ellis and Christina Elmore attend HBO Celebrates The Final Season Of ‘Insecure’ With Insecure Fest on October 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The program earned a total of 14 Emmy nominations, including a win for Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series in 2020 and Outstanding Comedy Series. In addition, Rae received two Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy, and three Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2018, 2020, and 2022. Leading actress Orji also received a Primetime Emmy Award nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress for the series in 2020.

Following the series’ finale, HBO also produced an accompanying documentary, Insecure: The End, which saw the stars of the show speak on the overall journey of filming.

“Working in television for a long time and not being able to see people that looked like me,” said Ellis who played Rae’s longtime boyfriend Lawrence on the show. “To be able to do a show like that, which now sets the groundwork that people want to make more shows like us, is just really special.”

He added, “It’s rare to go to work every day and love every single person we’ve had on our production. It’s all you can dream for.”

(L-R) Prentice Penny, Yvonne Orji, Issa Rae, and Jay Ellis attends HBO’s final season premiere of “Insecure” at Kenneth Hahn Park on October 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Showrunner Prentice Penny spoke on the finale as well, telling Collider, “I don’t feel there are enough stories that we had left to tell that would require a whole season. I think we could have found stories and found interesting things to talk about… it’d be interesting to do a Kelly (Rothwell) episode.”

Revisit the initial trailer for Insecure season one below and stream the hit series on Netflix now.