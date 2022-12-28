‘The Irrational’ Series Starring Jesse L. Martin Ordered By NBC

Jesse L. Martin attends the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala Benefitting Fuck Cancer at Barker Hangar on October 01, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

NBC has ordered the drama The Irrational starring Jesse L. Martin.

The news was announced on Tuesday (Dec. 27) and according to a press release, the show is based on the best-selling book Predictably Irrational by Dan Ariely, who serves as a consultant.

Published in 2008, Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions is not a fictional tale. The book is formatted with various chapters exploring human behavior.

With the literary work, Ariely questions “When it comes to making decisions in our lives, we think we’re making smart, rational choices. But are we?”

Jesse L. Martin at “The Flash” Press Line during Comic-Con International 2017 at Hilton Bayfront on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The official logline The Irrational follows the story of Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, as he lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement, and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior.

Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz, and Arash DeMaxi will star alongside the 53-year-old lead actor on the new show.

Jesse L. Martin attends The CW Network’s New York 2015 Upfront Presentation at The London Hotel on May 14, 2015 in New York City. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Additionally, Arika Lisanne Mittman will serve as a writer and executive producer alongside Mark Goffman and Samuel Baum. David Frankel will direct and executive produce The Irrational with Martin credited as the producer. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is behind the production

Variety reported NBC ordered a pilot of The Irrational in February 2022. A release date for the series has yet to be announced.