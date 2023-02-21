Issa Rae Addresses Faux Series Pushed By Fans, ‘Confident’

Issa Rae, the creator and star of Insecure, wrapped the generation-defining show in 2021. Soon after, a meme featuring the west coast resident was seen floating around social media featuring a mock poster for a new series titled Confident, intended to be a spin-off of the HBO fave.

While the meme, created by Headgraphix, was initially able to fool many, others made note of the show’s Feb. 30th premiere date, confirming that the concept was pure fan-fiction and not associated with Rae.

The television exec took to Instagram this weekend to address the faux-show, posting a clip of Rap Sh*t star Kamillion dancing and singing along to a dancehall record with a drink in her hand.

“A scene from that ‘Confident’ series y’all keep posting…” she captioned the clip, tagging her media company, Hoorae.

Fans flocked to The Shade Room comment section to share their thoughts on the clip and the potential for Confident to come to fruition.

“Lolllllll. My heart, because I was ready,” wrote Real Housewives Of Potomac star Candiace Dillard. “I know she’s sick of us but like could this be a real thing??”

One fan added, “Issa go ahead and do the lords work & make this a real series ?,” while another remarked, “Issa….lisssen sis. If there was ever a time to do this series..?️IT WOULD BE NOW!”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 07: Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji attend the Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment gala presented by Lifetime on December 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

Something fans can actually look forward to would be the second season of Rae’s Rap Sh*t, which was renewed by HBO Max September 2022.

“With the wonderfully comedic and unique perspectives of Aida Osman, KaMillion, Issa Rae, [showrunner] Syreeta Singleton and the team at Hoorae, season two is sure to bring even more seducing and scheming,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max.