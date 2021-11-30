Issa Rae Shares ‘Insecure’ Season 5 Soundtrack Tracklist Featuring Saweetie, Mereba, And More

Issa Rae has shared the tracklist for Insecure‘s Season 5 soundtrack featuring a variety of rising and established artists. The project features new music from Ro James, Saweetie, TeaMarrr, Amindi, Thundercat, B.K. Habermehl, Duckwrth, Akeem Ali, Nnena and more. Variety exclusively reported the 12-track listing.

“Music has always been an essential part of every project I do and working with emerging talent is a personal passion,” said Rae. “Raedio allows me to continue that work within the music industry and audio entertainment space. The Atlantic Records team are innovators in terms of shifting and shaping culture. I’m excited to join forces with them to discover new artists.”

Track No. 1, “Get It Girl,” by Grammy-nominated rapper Saweetie has been issued prior to the release of the full album, which is set for a Dec. 3 debut.

Los Angeles-based fans of Insecure will also have the opportunity to participate in a scavenger hunt at select locations from all of the seasons of Insecure in alignment with the album release. The game will feature interactive audio, photo, and visual experiences, as well as sneak peeks for the upcoming podcast We, Stay Looking. According to the official website, while playing, participants will need to answer TV show-themed riddles to receive subsequent scavenger hunt locations.

Insecure wraps up the series with Season 5. The fourth season received nine Emmy nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Issa Rae, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her on-screen partner in crime Yvonne Orji. The series won an Emmy for Single-Camera Picture Editing For a Comedy Series.

“The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it. This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for INSECURE and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators,” said Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming in a press statement.

View the full tracklist for Insecure: Music From The HBO Original Series, below and check out Saweetie’s “Get It Girl” above.