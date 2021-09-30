Issa Rae Releases ‘Insecure’ Final Season Official Trailer

Issa Rae’s Emmy award-winning dramedy series Insecure is set to close things out with a fifth and final season. In the new trailer, all of the fan-favorites are back as well as some controversial characters who have stirred the pot for Issa Dee and the fictional crew.

From the looks of it, Lawrence, played by Jay Ellis, is back as well as his latest love interest, Condola, played by Christina Elmore, and their possible newborn baby. Molly (Yvonne Orji), Tiffany (Amanda Seales), and Kelli (Natasha Rothwell) all make appearances. New characters are also teased in the trailer with appearances from actors Kofi Siriboe and Keke Palmer in separate scenes.

“Can’t believe this is the last #InsecureHBO trailer I’ll ever share,” the media mogul wrote on Twitter. “See you October 24th!”

Season 5 – Episode 2 Merie Wallace/HBO

Palmer also shared how she ended up earning a slot on the show. As a fan of the series, she previously tweeted her excitement for the final season, confusing her fans to think she was on the show. After tagging Issa Rae in the post, the Hollywood stars aligned for the 28-year-old.

“Careful what you wish for,” Palmer wrote on Instagram after the trailer premiered. “Genuinely so thankful to @issarae! I always shoot my work shots(cause I loves to werk ?), what’s the worst that can happen? Present your skill, you never know how it can be of service.”

Insecure debuted on television in October 2016 and has become an acclaimed series exploring the ups and downs of being a young Black millennial with relatable conflicts and triumphs for audiences tuned in. In 2017, the American Film Institute selected the series as one of the top 10 television programs of the year. In 2020, the series received eight Primetime Emmy Award nominations for its fourth season. The show has won NAACP Image acclaim and earned lead actresses Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji their own prestigious nominations.

Insecure was created by Issa Rae & Larry Wilmore; executive produced by Issa Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi, and Jim Kleverweis. The final season premieres on Sunday, October 24, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The final ten episodes will debut weekly on HBO and become available to stream on HBO Max.

View the trailer for the final season of Insecure above.