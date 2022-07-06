Issa Rae’s New ‘Rap Sh!t’ Trailer Takes Aim At Hip-Hop’s Double Standards

“Are y’all ready for the next big, must-see, fun show this summer? Issa Rae questions viewers as the latest trailer for her upcoming comedy series Rap Sh!t loads. The clip finds stars, Aida Osman, as Shawna and KaMillion as Mia reuniting to form a rap duo, and hoping to find success on their own terms.

“I just want to make music work for me,” expresses Osman’s character. “But all these female rappers have their a*s out,” as her growing frustrations with a male rapper who literally burns money becomes more evident.

Another character, played by Daniel Augustin, encourages her “you could have a million views too” as they watch a twerk-filled rap video.

Alicia Vera/HBO Max

Elsewhere, Osman’s character declares “My art is not for the male gaze.”

Later in a separate conversation, KaMillion’s character jokes “Just say you wanna be Queen Latifah and go.”

The original comedy series is set to premiere on July 21 on HBO Max, home of Issa Rae’s acclaimed network debut Insecure. Rap Sh!t kicks off with two episodes and will be followed by one episode each week, concluding on September 1 for a total of eight.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 15: Issa Rae attends the opening night premiere of “Civil” at the 2022 American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 15, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Rap Sh!t is executive produced by Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, as well as Montrel McKay for HOORAE, Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Deniese Davis. Rae also wrote the series premiere and she and Singleton co-wrote the finale.

Hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for HOORAE. Rae’s audio content company Raedio handles music supervision for the series.

Watch the latest trailer for Rap Sh!t above.