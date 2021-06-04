Issa Rae Voicing Spider-Woman In ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel

Actress and writer Issa Rae will be joining the voice cast of Sony Pictures Animation’s upcoming sequel, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, according to The Hollywood Reporter. There, she’ll be lending her voiceover skills to the Marvel character, Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman.

Rae will be joining Shameik Moore—who will return to voice the first Black Spider-Man, Miles Morales—and Hailee Steinfeld—who will reprise Spider-Gwen and Gwen Stacy. The sequel is expected to release Oct. 7, 2022. Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson, and Kemp Powers will direct the film. Phil Lord, and Christopher Miller will co-write and produce the screenplay with David Callaham.

Over the weekend, Rae co-hosted a Memorial Day weekend party with Diddy out in Malibu, Calif. “Thank you, @diddy for the much-needed release! So happy to be surrounded by fun people I love and admire,” she wrote Rae in an Instagram post of them posing with an Oscar. “Also shout out to @djb.323 for keeping the music spectacular! Back to work, I guess.”

The Insecure creator has been busy with the final season of the HBO series and wearing her executive producer hat for the second season of Robin Thede’s sketch comedy show, A Black Lady Sketch Show.

To add to her booked and busy schedule, the Stanford University alumna is set to deliver a commencement speech at the upcoming graduation ceremony for her alma mater’s undergraduate class of 2021 on Sunday, June 13.

So does this mean the Jessica Drew character will be adapted into a Black Spider-Woman?