Issa Rae’s ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ Canceled At HBO Max, She Responds

Issa Rae’s reality show Sweet Life: Los Angeles has been canceled by HBO Max. According to Deadline, the unscripted series is one of the recent cuts made by the platform as it shifts to Max Originals through a set merger between HBO Max and Discovery+.

Sweet Life: Los Angeles is described as a “unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams” as cast members explore “themes of loyalty, legacy, and love.”

Tylynn Burns and Amanda Scott on ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ Season 2 Photograph by Courtesy of HBO Max

In its first season, which debuted in August 2021, Sweet Life followed Amanda Scott, Briana Jones, Cheryl Des Vignes, Jerrold Smith II, Jordan Bentley, P’Jae Compton, and Tylynn Burns. Rebecca Magett, Rob Lee, Jaylenn Hart, and Myami Woods, who were key in the first season, were included as core cast members in the second installment, while Bentley did not return.

The second season premiered on HBO Max this August after being renewed in November 2021. At the time, Rebecca Quinn, SVP, Non-Fiction, HBO Max explained members of Sweet Life “continue to shine an important light on Black culture in South Los Angeles.”

Issa Rae, recipient of the ADCOLOR Adweek Beacon award, attends the 16th Annual ADCOLOR Awards at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Leon Bennett/Getty

Despite the cancelation, fans of the series may have hope. Issa Rae has hinted she is actively searching for a new home for Sweet Life in an Instagram story post shared by The Neighborhood Talk blog.

“Me, reading y’all comments telling me to ‘do something,’ like I’m not,” wrote Rae. In the clip, the song “Gang Slide” by Los Angeles native Blxst is played in the background. The melodic track served as the opening theme song of Sweet Life.

Sweet Life: Los Angeles was not the only unscripted program to get the axe. Fboy Island and Legendary were also discarded.

On Fboy Island, three women are joined by 24 men, half of which are self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, while the other 12 are self-proclaimed “FBoys,” only there to compete for a cash prize.

Legendary is a ballroom reality competition series that lasted three seasons. The Emmy Award-nominated television show is hosted by Dashaun Wesley with judges Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil, Law Roach, and Megan Thee Stallion. Keke Palmer replaced the Houston rapper on the panel in the third season.