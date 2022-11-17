Ja Rule’s ICONN Live App Debuts On Apple TV

Rapper Ja Rule attends the after party for the finale of the "JENNIFER LOPEZ: ALL I HAVE" residency at MR CHOW at Caesars Palace on September 30, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ja Rule officially brought his ICONN Live to Apple TV. ICONN Live app arrived on Apple’s streaming box on Monday (Nov. 14), allowing viewers to access Rule’s app bringing never-before-seen content from rap’s most iconic artists.

In an Instagram post, the Murder Inc. artist appeared to test out the ICONN app on Apple TV, browsing through a bevy of content including Big Daddy Kane’s Vibes Concert performance.

“We live,” Ja Rule, 46, captioned his post. “WE ARE OFFICIALLY IN THE APPLE TV STORE!!! Excuse me I’m a lil excited lol. Thank you all for the love and support ❤️ go download ICONN media NOW and watch all of the Vibes released for the first time to view!!!”

“Raekwon & Ghost – Only Built 4 Cuban Links, Big Daddy Kane – Long live the Kane, And myself performing Pain Is Love,” he wrote. “ICONNic artist, Classic albums!!! Vibes Concert series now available exclusively on ICONN. 11/21 Rakim performing Paid In Full.”

For the inaugural Apple TV debut, legendary Hip-Hop artist Rakim will headline the Vibes Concert series on Nov. 21, which will be available on the ICONN Live app and in-person at NYC’s Sony Hall, with tickets currently on sale.

The Vibes event will find Rakim performing tracks from his groundbreaking 1987 LP, Paid In Full, with his bandmate Eric B.

In the past, the Vibes Concert series included “An Intimate Evening with Ja Rule Pain is Love – 20 Year Anniversary” at Sony Hall, which will also be included on the Apple TV app as well.

In addition, ICONN is set to release original content under the ICONN Originals banner in the future.

Elsewhere, Ja Rule recently reacted to Takeoff’s untimely death by giving a history lesson on snitching.

The Venni Vetti Vecci rapper appeared on an episode of Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens and provided wisdom on informing police with incriminating information in an investigation.

“Let me break down what snitchin’ really is and how that works,” said the “Always On Time” emcee. “You talkin’ about people in our communities that are civilians. You can’t be a snitch if you not a part of the criminal organization or you’re not a part of the crime.”

“Snitching, that label goes for people that are a part of the actual crime or the criminal organization. Which, none of that falls on civilians.”