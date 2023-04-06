Jack Harlow To Star In Apple’s ‘The Instigators’ Alongside Matt Damon

Jack Harlow has been tapped to star in the Apple Original Film, The Instigators.

The Apple Original Film also stars veterans Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, Hong Chau, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Ron Perlman, Alfred Molina, and Michael Stuhlbarg, with Doug Liman set to direct, Deadline reports.

Chuck MacLean and Casey Affleck will serve as the film’s script scribes with the screenplay developed by Jeff Robinov and John Graham.

Ben Affleck and Damon are producing The Instigators through their production company Artists Equity. Robinov and Graham are also producing the movie through Studio 8, alongside Kevin Walsh through The Walsh Company.

According to the outlet, the upcoming movie follows “two thieves who go on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes awry.” A release date for the Apple Original Film has yet to be determined.

The Instigators isn’t the only film that Harlow has been cast in. The Grammy-nominated rapper will also lend his acting chops to White Men Can’t Jump, alongside actor Sinqua Walls.

The Kentucky native was cast “after his first ever screen audition, immediately [won] over the filmmakers and execs,” specifically Kenya Barris who co-wrote the script with Doug Hall. The reboot follows “two street basketball hustlers who at first try to hustle each other, then team up for a bigger score.”

In an interview with Zane Lowe, Harlow, 25, spoke about landing the role and his acting debut.

“You know, I did the work to get it… I put the time in with the script. I sat with it. I considered things,” he explained. “I tried to be egoless during the audition, take notes, do what I had to do. And it came…. I just want to kill it. I just want to be good, and I want to do everything I can to make it good.”

“There was an initial excitement about announcing it and just the buzz that comes with, look, I’m in a movie. Everybody like, wow, that’s crazy. But after that dust settles… it’s time to make it good. Because it’s either just going to be, there was an announcement you were in a movie and nothing else, or you get that and it’s like, wow, and you brought it. You brought it. And so I’m starting to look at it how I look at the music. And it’s my first one, so I care a lot about it.”

White Men Can’t Jump is set to release on May 19, 2023.