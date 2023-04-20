Jack Harlow And Sinqua Walls Ball Out In ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Trailer

Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls star in the trailer for the modernized take on White Men Can’t Jump. Set to release on Hulu on May 19, the preview introduces the two main characters and a colorful cast of characters painting a portrait of the Los Angeles street ball scene.

Kamal, played by Walls, is described as a once-promising player who derailed his future in the sport. The Kentucky rapper makes his film debut as Jeremy, a former star college basketball star whose injuries stalled his own career.

Together, the pair juggle tenuous relationships, financial pressures, and serious internal struggles, and find they might have more in common than they imagined possible.

© 2023 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved

The “What’s Poppin” rapper landed the lead role after his first-ever screen audition, winning over the filmmakers and execs, particularly Barris.

“You know, I did the work to get it… I put the time in with the script. I sat with it. I considered things,” expressed the 24-year-old earlier this year. “I tried to be egoless during the audition, take notes, do what I had to do. And it came…. I just want to kill it. I just want to be good and I want to do everything I can to make it good.”

Myles Bullock as Renzo and Vince Staples as Speedy in 20th Century Studios’ WHITE MEN CAN’T JUMP, exclusively Hulu. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2023 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

In addition to the aforementioned leads, the film also stars Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, Myles Bullock, and the late Lance Reddick in supporting roles. The film is directed by Calmatic, written by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall, and produced by Barris and Paul Hall.

White Men Can’t Jump is executive produced by Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, Noah Weinstein, Calmatic, Doug Hall, E. Brian Dobbins and James Powers.

News of the film was first revealed in 2017 when Griffin joined Kalil and Barris on the idea. The original White Men Can’t Jump was released in 1992, co-starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson as a pair of hustling street ballers. Watch the official trailer for the new film above.