Jack Harlow Hilariously Ridicules Himself In ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue

Jack Harlow showed true sportsmanship as he roasted himself during a hilarious monologue on Saturday Night Live — which he also co-hosted.

“My name is Jack Harlow and it’s been a big year for me,” he started. “I put out my second album, I went on a world tour, I just shot my first movie White Men Can’t Jump.”

He added, “A lot of people have been saying I’m the goat. They don’t mean greatest of all time, they mean that one from Narnia.”

As the audience erupted with laughter, the “First Class” rapper said, “I don’t know what it is about me but people on the Internet, they like to roast me. I don’t mind, I think it’s funny.”

Harlow added that “one guy” once said, “I don’t know why y’all think Jack Harlow is so special. You can find somebody who looks like him at any local gas station.”

“I’ve heard them say, I look like if you tried to draw Justin Timberlake from memory,” he went on. “I think my favorite one might be, ‘Jack Harlow looks like the guy who rips the tickets in half at the movie theater.’”

The 24-year-old then took time to address “strange rumors” about him, including that he’s five-foot-ten or other people thinking that he was “created by the CIA.” He also joked about people assuming that “he’s white,’ which he is, and then he warned kids that are running around dressed like him for Halloween to “cut it out because my culture is not a costume.”

Harlow then spoke on his friendship with Lil Nas X. “I’ve also heard people try to romantically link me and Lil Nas X as an item?,” he joked as the audience gasped. “I’m going to tell you right now, ‘No.’ Everything that happened between him and I was casual and consensual — and one of the best nights of my entire life.”

He interrupted the applause with, “Working with him, working with him…”

Before exiting his monologue, Harlow put the spotlight on an audience member and shouted out his family in attendance.

Jack Harlow is now the second guest on this season of SNL to co-host and perform live. Megan Thee Stallion was the first.

Check out Harlow’s monologue above.