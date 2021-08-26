Jada Pinkett Smith To Executive Produce Netflix Docuseries On Historic African Queens

Jada Pinkett Smith speaks on stage during NATPE Miami 2020 - Facebook at Fontainebleau Hotel on January 22, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Queens rejoice! Today (Aug. 26), Netflix announced it has green-lit a two-season order for a hybrid docuseries about iconic African queens throughout history with Jada Pinkett Smith serving as executive producer.

According to Deadline, the untitled project will be a co-production of Will Smith and Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Nutopia. Written by Peres Owino (Bound: Africans vs African-Americans) and NneNne Iwuji, the series will combine expert interviews with scripted dramatizations and feature a different queen each season, starting with the captivatingly beautiful and racially ambiguous Cleopatra of Egypt in Season 1. Njinga, the 17th-century warrior queen of Matamba and Ndongo (modern-day Angola) will be the subject of the show’s 2nd season.

“As the mother of a young Black woman, it is immensely important to me that she learns the lessons of the African Queens who paved the way for our success and the success of generations of Black women,” the Red Table Talk co-host told Deadline. “I am very passionate and excited about bringing the stories and lessons of these powerful women to light in order to showcase their strength, leadership, and undeniable influence on history.”

The 49-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share the news of the upcoming project. “I’m sooooo excited for this project!” she gushed, adding, “@westbrook Studios x @nutopiatv let’s gooooooo!”

The Girls Trip star’s followers immediately congratulated her, including hip-hop legend MC Lyte who wrote, “Congrats sis!! Keep coming at them!”

Pinkett Smith, Miguel Melendez, Terence Carter, Sahara Bushue, and David Boorstein will executive produce for Westbrook Studios, alongside Jane Root and Ben Goold for Nutopia. The streaming service has yet to announce an official release date.

For a glimpse of what fans can expect from the upcoming docuseries, check out the trailer for Peres Owino’s award-winning, 2014 film, Bound: Africans vs African-Americans below.