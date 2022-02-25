4-Part Documentary Honoring James Brown Headed To A&E

Following the documentary on Janet Jackson, in conjunction with Lifetime and the forthcoming docuseries on Bobby Brown, A&E Network has greenlit a new four-part docuseries honoring the private and public life of James Brown.

Tentatively titled, James Brown: Say It Loud, the documentary event will take a deep dive into Brown’s complex life and his influential, dominating career as the Godfather of Soul. It will also feature exclusive insight from friends, collaborators, and protégés as well as never-before-seen archival footage. Slated to premiere on A&E in May 2023 near what would have been the crooner’s 90th birthday, the series will be directed by Deborah Riley Draper and is executive produced by a host of key figures in the music and documentary space including Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Peter Afterman, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Shawn Gee, Mick Jagger, and more.

“The life of James Brown is significant not only to understand his immense musical impact, which inspires us and other artists to this day, but also for the deep and lasting impression he has had on American culture,” Questlove and Black Thought shared in a statement. “Brown’s life is a crucial and timely story of struggle, redemption, and self-identity and we are honored to have the chance to share it.”

“I am thrilled to be producing the four-part documentary series with A&E delving into the fascinating life of James Brown,” Mick Jagger expressed in a statement. “He was a brilliant performer who inspired me from the beginning and was deeply committed to the Civil Rights movement. I have always admired James and learned so much from him. I look forward to bringing the series to life.”

James Brown’s life and legacy was first portrayed onscreen in the 2014 biopic, Get On Up, which starred the late Chadwick Boseman.