Jamie Foxx To Star In Upcoming Action Movie ‘Tin Soldier’

One of Jamie Foxx’s newest acting roles has been revealed. On Thursday (May 18), Deadline exclusively reported the movie star’s leading character in the upcoming action film Tin Soldier. The Academy Award-winning actor is joined by Robert DeNiro, Scott Eastwood, and John Leguizamo, who also star in the movie. Filming is slated to begin in Greece next week.

“I am honored to be a part of the team behind such an ambitious, important and deeply personal work in Tin Soldier,” expressed director Brad Furman. “With awe-inspiring settings and set pieces built for the big screen, this is an original story about struggle, sacrifice and the power of love and acceptance. To collaborate with a cast of this caliber is beyond humbling. The individual inspiration they have brought to each role is like nothing I have seen before. This has been an exciting journey and my hope is the film is even more exciting for audiences around the world.”

Jamie Foxx attends the American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 23, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In the movie, Foxx will reportedly portray The Bokushi, who preaches to hundreds of veterans who have been drawn to the promise of protection and purpose under him.

Per Deadline: “Surrounded by his devout military-trained followers, he has built an impenetrable fortress and amassed an arsenal of weapons. After several failed infiltration attempts, the government – in the form of military operative Emmanuel Ashburn (De Niro) – recruits Nash Cavanaugh (Eastwood), an ex-special forces asset, who was once a disciple of The Bokushi. Nash agrees to use his vulnerable past and insider knowledge of the enigmatic leader to finally get revenge on the man who took everything from him, including the love of his life.”

Tin Soldier is directed by Furman and comes from a script he developed with Jess Fuerst. Unified Pictures’ Keith Kjarval, Current Entertainment’s Steven Chasman, and Romulus Entertainment’s Brad Feinstein (Bruised) will produce. Furman and Fuerst will also produce under their Road Less Traveled Productions banner. Blue Rider’s Walter Josten is the executive producer.