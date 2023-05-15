Jamie And Corinne Foxx To Host New FOX Game Show, ‘We Are Family’

Jamie and Corinne Foxx are returning to FOX in 2024 for an all-new show titled We Are Family. The actor, who has been recovering from an unnamed medical complication, and his daughter will serve as host on the musical guessing game show.

The series announcement comes days after Corinne settled rumors about her dad’s health. On May 12, she stated via Instagram Story that Jamie “has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating” and added that the beloved triple-threat has been active and “playing pickle ball.”

“We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at Fox Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam,” stated Jamie and Corinne Foxx in a press release. “We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

The father-daughter duo is best known for hosting FOX’s other game show Beat Shazam. As Foxx recovers, the two have been reportedly replaced by Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne for the series forthcoming sixth season.

We Are Family showcases non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member. Per FOX, the show will “feature a studio audience comprised of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $100,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed.”

“Jamie and Corinne are important partners to the Fox family,” stated Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming at FOX. “Their boundless energy and charming interplay with contestants are irresistible, which make them the perfect hosts of We Are Family. This series joins Fox’s fast-growing list of premium music-centric competition series.”

We Are Family premieres some time next year and will be co-produced by Beat Shazam producer Apploff Entertainment.