First Look: Go Behind The Scenes Of Jamie Foxx’s Netflix Movie ‘Day Shift’

Grammy Award-winning multifaceted star Jamie Foxx is taking on the role of a fierce vampire hunter in the new horror and action-thriller Day Shift, exclusively on Netflix, August 12.

Netflix shared the first view of the action-packed movie with behind-the-scenes footage complemented with commentary by Foxx. Sharing his vampire-slaying techniques with choice of weapons—shotgun and machete, the feature stars the singer and comedian as he lives a double life working as a pool cleaner by day and vampire hunter by night—all while being a dad.

“We’re making something you’ve never seen before,” Foxx commentated. “It’s fun, and the stunts that you see, it’s amazing and it’s practical.” He added, “The way J.J. uses all of his stunt women and men is brilliant. I cannot wait for people to get a dose of this and find out how to kill vampires right here on Day Shift.“

The behind the scenes footage only gives a taste of the heart-racing action expected to come from the film, especially since F9: The Fast Saga’s and John Wick’s J.J. Perry is directing the movies. Day Shift displays a fun twist on the vampire anomaly as Foxx repels the immortal entities, a role that is far left of what we have seen him take on.

The film, which was first announced in 2020, is a follow-up to Foxx’s prior Netflix film Project Power and the 2021 comedy series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! He signed on to not only star in the film but to also executive produce the bloodsucking-thriller. With two years of ongoing improvements and filming, Day Shift is now set to premiere this summer.

The all-star cast for Day Shift includes Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Scott Adkins, Meagan Good, Snoop Dogg, Tetiana Gaidar, and Steve Howey.

Take a look at the trailer above.