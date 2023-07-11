Jamie Foxx Speaks On Producing New Luther Vandross Doc: “Luther Is One Of Our GOATs”

A documentary exploring the life, career, and legacy of Luther Vandross is officially in the works. Jamie Foxx, Colin Firth, and Sony Music have initiated production on the first non-fiction look into the R&B singer’s journey.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Music Entertainment’s (SME) Premium Content Division, Sony Music Publishing, Foxx’s Foxxhole Productions, and Firth’s Raindog Films are producing, with award-winning filmmaker Dawn Porter directing.

“Luther is one of our GOATs,” expressed Foxx in a statement. “He’s one of the greatest singers in the history of music. It is truly an honor to be a part of the team to help bring this incredible story to the masses.”

Singer Luther Vandross performs at the Mandalay Bay Resort September 20, 2002 in Las Vegas, NV. Scott Harrison/Getty Images

According to the report, the currently unnamed project “will follow the iconic artist as he charted his own course becoming one of the most decorated and influential pop artists of all time” and “capture the intensely private Grammy-winning artist’s passion for music, global rise, and personal struggles.”

With support from the “Endless Love” performer’s close friends, and family, the creators have partnered with Trilogy Films, the Estate of Luther Vandross and estate partner Primary Wave Music to create the feature. The doc promises to include “access to his never-before-seen personal archive.”

“Like so many, I have always loved Luther’s music, but I had no idea of the breadth and scope of his artistry. I think people will be surprised at how much he accomplished in his tragically short life. It is a joy to be able to share his true story,” detailed Porter.

The documentary news comes after award-winning filmmaker Patrik-Ian Polk revealed to THR that he is working on a biopic based on Craig Seymour’s book, Luther: The Life and Longing of Luther Vandross.