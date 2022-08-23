See Janelle Monae In Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

Janelle Monae is set to star in Knives Out follow-up Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, according to first-look photos from the Netflix murder mystery. Monae will appear alongside Daniel Craig and Edward Norton in the Rian Johnson-directed effort. Johnson spoke on the inspiration behind the film’s title in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum.

“I’m always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death,” he said. “This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that’s clear. I’ll be very honest. I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word ‘glass.’ There’s got to be some good glass songs. I was like, ‘Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is it a glass man?’ The first thing that came up, because I’m a huge Beatles fan, is ‘Glass Onion.’”

Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista will also star in the film.

Monáe’s last film was 2020’s Antebellum. She also starred in the second season of the Amazon series, Homecoming. In May, Monae revealed that she’d been cast to play Josephine Baker in the A24 series De La Resistance, but a release date has not been revealed yet.

Glass Onion will premiere in select theaters before arriving on Netflix December 23.

