Janet Jackson Gives First Look Of Upcoming ‘JANET’ Documentary

Singer Janet Jackson attends her residency debut "Metamorphosis" after party at On The Record Speakeasy and Club at Park MGM on May 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Janet Jackson is ready to tell her story her way. On Monday (Sept. 6), Jackson released the first teaser of her upcoming documentary, JANET., set to premiere on Lifetime and A&E. In the one-minute preview, a montage of various archival footage appears from throughout her career—from on-stage performances, to behind-the-scenes clips from the set of Poetic Justice, to unseen home videos.

“This is my story told by me. Not through someone else’s eyes,” says Jackson in between the echoes of lyrics from her 1986 single, “Control.” “This is the truth. Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me.”

Friends and collaborators Missy Elliott, Paula Abdul, and Mariah Carey appear in the documentary teaser. Five years in the making, Janet. is executive produced by Jackson and her brother, Randy, and directed by Ben Hirsh. A&E Networks’ Brie Miranda Bryant and Workerbee’s Rick Murray will also serve as co-producers of the film. As previously reported, the documentary will not only cover her music career, but also her personal life as a mother, the deaths of her brother, Michael, and father, Joseph, and more.

In January 2022, JANET. will premiere as a two-night, four-hour special in celebration of her self-titled debut album’s 40th anniversary.

