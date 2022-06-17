Jay Ellis Recruited As New Host Of Smithsonian Show ‘How Did They Build That?’

NAACP Image Award recipient Jay Ellis, who plays Lieutenant Reuben Fitch in the latest Tom Cruise-starring sequel Top Gun: Maverick, has now added “host” to his resume as he is the new face of Smithsonian’s show How Did They Build That?

The 10-part series will explore some of the most exciting architectural fascinations all over the world but will have its main focus on American stories and breaking down some of the U.S.’s greatest structures, including the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Denver Art Museum, the Evergreen Point 520 Floating Bridge, and other feats of engineering from around all over the globe. Some of the international stories that Ellis will include are the La Tete Carree library in France, the Guggenheim Museum located in Spain, and The Gherkin building in the UK.

Jay Ellis attends the CultureCon Atlanta 2022 Creative Genius Conversation with Jay Ellis in support of “Top Gun: Maverick” Derek White/Getty Images

The former Insecure star will serve as the first-ever host on season two of the programmed show, bringing viewers with him around the globe to talk to the architects and creators who designed and built these structures including Lord Norman Foster, David Adjaye, Daniel Libeskind, Patrik Schumacher, and Santiago Calatrava along with the series’ experts Nehemiah Mabry, Ellie Cosgrave, Corina Kwami and Hayley Loren.

“I’m excited to host How Did They Build That? and bring the work of some of the world’s most innovative architects and engineers to the forefront,” an excited Ellis told Deadline. “The series is captivating and eye-opening. Being able to hear first-hand accounts from the genius minds of these architects, and how they came up with and executed these remarkable designs is truly amazing and inspiring.”

Produced by Curve Media with executive production by Charlie Bunce and Dan Wolf, season two of the series will premiere in the U.S. on July 10 on the Smithsonian Channel.

Take a look at the trailer above.