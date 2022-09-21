Jennifer Hudson And Sheryl Lee Ralph Share Special ‘Dreamgirls’ Moment

Newly-minted Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph is joining the latest EGOT recipient Jennifer Hudson on the latter’s talk show to discuss Ralph’s iconic acceptance speech and pay tribute to their shared Dreamgirls legacy.

In 1981, Ralph landed the role of Deena Jones in the Broadway debut of the “Dreamgirls” musical, alongside Loretta Devine and Jennifer Holliday. When shown a vintage photo from that era, the Abbott Elementary star reflected, “That was another great centerstage moment. I remember taking that picture and we were so happy because we knew we had a hit on their hands.”

She also spoke on the “dramatic” audition process and as the original “Dreamgirl,” Ralph schooled Hudson on the musical’s choreography while rocking bright pink boas to the tune of the classic titular song.

Hudson joked, “I can’t believe I get to do this” as Ralph declared she’s keeping the boa. The women later embraced as the “Spotlight” singer fought back tears.

Later, as Ralph reminisced on her Emmy speech, she explained how the win didn’t fully sink in until she was hugged by Seth Meyers. Admittedly, she had been practicing her acceptance speech since age 5, but naturally, when the moment arrived, she’d forgotten all of that preparation. However, the Broadway actress gave herself a quick pep talk. “Gather yourself ’cause this is your moment,” she stated.

