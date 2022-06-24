Here’s Your First Look At ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Jennifer Hudson is prepared to enter new territory in daytime television with her own show. The Jennifer Hudson Show was announced in November 2021 and now a first look at the series has been officially released. According to reports, the show is set to debut on September 12 as a daily, hourlong syndicated program hosted by the EGOT-winning artist.

The teaser features a clip of Jennifer Hudson singing, fan and audience interaction, gives interested viewers a view of the set, and more.

“I’ve lived a lot of life, and I’m still here,” she says as the promotional video begins. “Now, it’s time to sit down and have some fun. I wanna talk to somebody.”

She later adds, “Nothing makes me happier than to see everybody shine and know that they have a light within them. On The Jennifer Hudson Show, you’re going to get quality, you’re going to get honesty, you’re going to get all of my heart, and don’t forget the fun. We’re going to have a lot of fun.”

While Jennifer Hudson’s series is not a direct replacement for Ellen, formerly hosted by Ellen Degeneres, the talk show will reportedly tape in the same studio on the Warner Bros. campus and have many of the same staffers. Hudson is not the only new talk show premiering on September 12. Sherri Shepherd’s eponymous show is also set to debut on the same date and fill the former time slot of The Wendy Williams Show which aired its final episode on June 17.

Take a first look at The Jennifer Hudson Show above.