Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Halftime’ Documentary Headed To Netflix

Let’s get loud, Jennifer Lopez fans! The Bronx-bred superstar’s rise to fame is set to be followed in her new documentary, Halftime. The film will premiere on the opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday, June 8, and will be available to stream on Netflix on Tuesday, June 14.

In the new trailer above, Lopez narrates, “I’ve lived in the public eye and I really believed a lot of what they said” while leading a rehearsal. Later on, “Jenny From The Block” gets emotional in reaction to Hustlers not receiving an Oscar nomination. Through a fit of tears, she expressed, “It was hard [being snubbed]. I just had very low self-esteem. I had to really figure out who I was and believe in that and not believe anything else.”

She also relives public criticism about being labeled a “diva.” Lopez’s current fiancé, Ben Affleck, makes an appearance in the trailer, saying, “I said to her once, ‘Doesn’t this bother you?’ And she said, ‘I expected this.’”

Lopez also speaks about her need for her Super Bowl halftime performance to have substance and shares she doesn’t “do this” for an award, but rather, she does this “to connect with people and make them feel things because I want to feel something.”

Watch the full trailer for Halftime above.