New Jerrod Carmichael Comedy Docuseries Ordered By HBO

Jerrod Carmichael, winner of the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special award for 'Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel,' poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Jerrod Carmichael has landed a new show at HBO. The 35-year-old will star in and executive produce a comedy docuseries following his personal life, according to a press release. Ari Katcher, who also directs, is an executive producer as well.

The announcement comes after Carmichael’s Emmy Award-winning comedy special Rothniel on the network in 2022 and his debut as the Golden Globes host in January 2023.

According to the official logline, “the series centers on Jerrod Carmichael’s personal life, following him through encounters with friends, family, and strangers, all in his quest for love, sex, and connection.”

PASADENA, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Jerrod Carmichael attends the Hulu Panel during the Winter TCA 2019 on February 11, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Hulu)

Carmichael and Katcher are executive producing the docuseries with Eli Despres, Susie Fox of Range Media Partners, and Josh Kriegman & Elyse Steinberg of Edgeline Films.

“We’ve loved working with Jerrod over the past 10 years, and to watch him discover new layers of both himself and his comedy. Rothanial resonated with audiences in such a profound way, and his honesty and vulnerability are a perfect fit for this original format,” expressed Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, Programming for HBO.

Carmichael currently has an overall deal with HBO after making his debut in 2014 with the stand-up special Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store, which was followed by Jerrod Carmichael: 8 in 2017. He went on to create the two-part video diary Home Videos and Sermon On The Mount which premiered on HBO in 2019. Take a peak at Rothaniel below.