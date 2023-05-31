Jharrel Jerome Is An Awkward Giant In ‘I’m A Virgo’ Official Trailer

Jharrel Jerome is larger than life in the official trailer for I’m A Virgo. The Boots Riley-directed series for Prime Video finds the actor navigating the world as a 13-foot Black man from Oakland, Calif. In the clip, the character Cootie wants to explore the world despite warnings from his parents that his wondrous appearance would cause difficulty.

He eventually finds himself the center of attention as he makes it to a burger joint, finds friends, falls for a crush, and more.

I’m A Virgo is officially explained as “a darkly comedic fantastical coming-of-age joyride.” Through the seven episodes, the once locked-away young adult finds himself learning society outside of comic books and television shows.

Amazon Studios

“So it’s an absurdist, fantastical ride with a 13-foot-tall Black man who lives in Oakland, California. It’s called I’m a Virgo. That’s what’s important to him about himself,” shared Riley with Collider of the series. You see a giant Black man walking down the street, to a lot of people, that’s not important to them, the fact that he’s a Virgo, that’s what’s important to him.”

He continues, “We’ve also got Walton Goggins, Mike Epps, Carmen Ejogo, and some other folks that people will see as discoveries; Kara Young, Brett Gray, which a lot of people under the age of 20 won’t think is a discovery, but a lot of people. They’re all doing amazing jobs. Then we even have a lot of really cool cameos from Kendrick Sampson, Elijah Wood, LaKeith [Stanfield]. I mean, it’s just packed full of a lot of cool sh*t. I could keep going. I’m going to forget people.”

Courtesy Of Prime Video

I’m A Virgo is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Media Res Studio. Boots Riley and Tze Chun are the series co-showrunners and serve as executive producers, alongside Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer for Media Res Studio, Rebecca Rivo, and Jharrel Jerome.

The series is set to premiere on June 23, with the entire series available to stream exclusively on Prime Video. Watch the trailer for I’m A Virgo above.