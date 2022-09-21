Jharrel Jerome Joins HBO Max’s ‘Full Circle’

Winner of the Best Actor in a Movie/Limited Series award for 'When They See Us' Jharrel Jerome poses in the press room during the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California.

Jharrel Jerome has been tapped to star in HBO Max’s upcoming Full Circle series.

Deadline reported on Tuesday (Sept. 20) that the Emmy award winner would join an already stacked cast consisting of Zazie Beetz and Dennis Quaid.

Jerome is set to play the member of an NYC criminal organization in the forthcoming limited series, which also features Casey Silver as an executive producer. The Steven Soderbergh-directed limited series will also feature Ed Solomon as the series’ primary writer.

Full Circle will follow an investigation into a failed kidnapping scheme and reveals how deeply connected New York City’s past and present are.

Along with HBO Max’s Full Circle, Jerome is set to appear in and produce Sony Pictures TV’s Night of the Assassins — which is currently in the works. Additionally, the acclaimed actor will appear in Amazon’s I’m a Virgo series, written and directed by Boots Riley.

Jharrel famously starred in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix 2019 limited series When They See Us. The acclaimed young actor was praised for his role in the series, snagging a 2019 Emmy for Lead Actor in a Miniseries in the process. He was also featured in the SAG Award-nominated ensemble cast of the Oscar-winning movie Moonlight.