Jodie Turner-Smith Set To Join ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Series

Jodie Turner-Smith has reportedly landed a role in the highly-anticipated Star Wars series on Disney+. Exclusively reported by Deadline, the actress is set to join Star Wars: The Acolyte, a project where many casting details remain unknown.

Thus far, only Amandla Stenberg has been confirmed to join the series. In July, the actor shared an affirmative social media post following reports of them joining the Star Wars: The Acolyte cast. “Next stop: a galaxy far, far away…” wrote the As You Are star. “I am so excited to finally announce I’m joining Star Wars: #TheAcolyte ! Honored is an understatement. May the Force be with you.”

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Showrunner Leslye Headland shared details about Star Wars: The Acolyte with Vanity Fair, describing it as a mystery-thriller that takes place before The Phantom Menace.

“A lot of those characters haven’t even been born yet,” Headland explained. “We’re taking a look at the political and personal and spiritual things that came up in a time period that we don’t know much about. My question when watching The Phantom Menace was always like, ‘Well, how did things get to this point?’ How did we get to a point where a Sith lord can infiltrate the Senate and none of the Jedi pick up on it? Like, what went wrong? What are the scenarios that led us to this moment?”

Star Wars: The Acolyte does not yet have a premiere date.