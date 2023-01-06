Joe Budden Reacts To Being Called “The Podfather” On ‘Abbott Elementary’

Joe Budden has shared his reaction to having his name dropped during a recent episode of the ABC show Abbott Elementary. In the sitcom’s “Read-A-Thon” episode, the character Jacob Hill (played by Chris Perfetti) is engaged in a conversation in which he refers to the New Jersey native as “The Podfather,” a nod to his success within the podcasting industry.

Upon catching wind of the mention on social media, the 42-year-old humbly shied away from the title but expressed his own fandom of the hit series. “Nah don’t gas me,” he wrote in a Twitter post. “I love that show lol.”

A few minutes later, Budden seemingly acknowledged the significance of the namedrop, posting a fire emoji in a show of gratitude for the gesture.

Nah don’t gas me.. i love that show lol https://t.co/EvmdudLcEG — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) January 5, 2023

In addition to Joe’s comments, his manager, Ian Schwartzman, noted the reference as a further indication of his evolution into a bonafide celebrity and a vanguard in the realm of podcasts. “Joe is [a] star. It’s ok to admit,” Schwartzman wrote. “He made broadcasting cool. We changed the game forever. #AbbottElementary.”

Joe is star. It’s ok to admit. He made broadcasting cool. We changed the game forever. #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/fHY60pDGLQ — Ian Schwartzman (@Ian_Schwartzman) January 5, 2023

As one of the first rap artists to embrace grassroots media and build their presence on social media, Budden found massive success with The Joe Budden Podcast, on which he discusses a myriad of topics ranging from music to sports, film, and other corners of pop culture. Launched in 2015 under the initial title I’ll Name This Podcast Later, The Joe Budden Podcast signed a deal to bring the show to Spotify in 2018 before severing ties and later partnering with CashApp in 2020.

Abbott Elementary premiered in December 2021 and was met with rave reviews. It quickly became one of the highest-rated shows in the history of primetime TV. It has received several awards, including three Emmys, since its first season. Created by Quinta Brunson, who also stars in the show, Abbott Elementary has a cast that includes James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Chris Perfetti.

Catch new episodes of Abbott Elementary‘s second season on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC or stream it on Hulu.