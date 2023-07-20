John Boyega Is Now “Open” To Appearing In More ‘Star Wars’ Films

John Boyega changed his mind: he’s now “open” to returning to the Star Wars universe.

In 2020, the actor criticized Disney for doing his character, Finn, and other characters of color in the SW franchise a disservice by pushing them to the side. In a new interview with TechRadar, Boyega has disclosed that he wouldn’t mind returning to the galaxy, far, far away.

“That was a few years ago, so they were the subject of that particular project,” Boyega said. “But I’m open to all characters and scripts that are enjoyable, have a great cast attached, and a terrific director. So yeah, I’m open to all opportunities.”

On the heels of 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Boyega began venting his frustrations with Disney for marketing Finn as a main character throughout the sequel trilogy, but casting him aside when it came time to shoot the movies. During a conversation with GQ in 2020, the British actor spoke about the inequalities in opportunity for authentic storytelling behind the camera and how it impacted the characters of color.

Actor John Boyega, actress Daisy Ridley , actor Adam Driver and director J.J. Abrams attend the event for fans ahead of ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ South Korea premiere at the Octagon on December 9, 2015 in Seoul, South Korea. Jun/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios

“You get yourself involved in projects and you’re not necessarily going to like everything,” he said. “[But] what I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are, and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up.”

“When it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know f**k all, so what do you want me to say? What they want you to say is, ‘I enjoyed being a part of it. It was a great experience…’ Nah, nah, nah. I’ll take that deal when it’s a great experience. They gave all the nuance to Adam Driver, all the nuance to Daisy Ridley. Let’s be honest. Daisy knows this. Adam knows this. Everybody knows. I’m not exposing anything.”

March 2023 saw Boyega coming to peace with his character’s portrayal — or lack thereof — in the sequel trilogy, speaking to The Times London about his newfound comfort. “For me, Star Wars has made the man, in a sense. The experiences, the fun times, good times, ugly times, bad times — it makes you who you are as you navigate through the industry, and that has definitely been interesting.”