John David Washington Battles A.I. In New Trailer For ‘The Creator’

John David Washington stars in the new 20th Century Studios’ The Creator trailer.

On Wednesday (May 17), the film studio released the first teaser for the upcoming sci-fi flick, which sees Washington battling artificial intelligence.

The Creator follows a dystopic world where humans and A.I. are at odds after the latter turns on humanity. According to PEOPLE, Joshua (Washington) is detailed in an official synopsis as someone “recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced A.I. who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war — and mankind itself.

“Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of A.I.-occupied territory, only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an A.I. in the form of a young child,” the synopsis continues.

NEW POSTER for 'The Creator' – coming to Regal September 29. pic.twitter.com/5smzX5gCSD — Regal (@RegalMovies) May 17, 2023

The forthcoming film will be directed and co-written by Gareth Edwards of 2014’s Godzilla and 2016 Rogue One fame.

Along with John David Washington, the stacked cast features Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Allison Janney, and Madeleine Yuna Voyles.

20th Century Studios’ The Creator trailer will hit theaters on September 29, 2023.

Fans can also expect to see the 38-year-old actor in a Netflix movie soon. In April 2023, the streaming giant announced the cast for its film The Piano Lesson.

A press release disclosed that Samuel L. Jackson and Washington would star as leads in the movie. Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, and Corey Hawkins were also revealed to have leading roles in the project.

The screenplay, based on The Piano Lesson by August Wilson, is written by Virgil Williams, and Malcolm Washington, brother of John David Washington.

Netflix’supcoming film will also mark Malcolm Washington’s directorial debut. In addition, Malcolm and John’s father, Denzel Washington, and Academy Award Nominee Todd Black have joined the movie as producers.