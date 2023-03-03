Jonathan Majors Addresses Negative ‘Ant-Man: Quantumania’ Reviews

Jonathan Majors appeared on a recent episode of IndieWire‘s Screen Talk podcast, where he confronted critics trashing Ant-Man: Quantumania.

While the actor’s performance in the comic book adaption was met with critical acclaim, the rest of the movie wasn’t bestowed with nearly as much love.

Jonathan explains how he handles these dynamics when he attends premieres, explaining it doesn’t change how he views his skill set.

“It doesn’t change how I see myself, period. It’s all data,” Majors said regarding the film’s bad reviews. “I’m a performance within a story. One thing I will say to my team as we’re leaving a premiere if they’re reading reviews, I’ll say, ‘How’s the movie doing?’ I try to clean my plate and take care of my part. The response is: ‘You’re straight. You’re good. They like you.’ And they tell me about the movie. Sometimes the movie is also on that level, and sometimes [it’s not].”

As the Creed III entertainer continued, he added that the scores on movie and tv websites don’t hold weight in how they view their onscreen work.

Jonathan Majors attends the “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

“It’s just people,” Majors added about film critics. “They have an opinion. You always have an opinion. I’m no fool. I know these are people writing it. These aren’t my Yale professors or my drama teachers. These are people who have kids, and they have a perspective, they have a religious upbringing or a lack thereof. They live in this town, or they want to be seen in this way or don’t want to be seen in this way.”

“I look at the aggregate and, ok, 47. But what does that 47 mean when you also got this amount of box office? What do these things mean? It’s information. I am in the know. I won’t play myself. If you are a critic on a level, I probably know you and understand your politics.”

Ant-Man: Quantumania was released to mixed reviews, with the only constant being praise for the Lompoc, Calif. artist’s portrayal of Kang the Conqueror. The movie has since become one of the worst-reviewed MCU movies in the franchise’s 11-year history, with a 48% on Rotten Tomatoes — only second to 2021’s Eternals, which nabbed a 47%.

Jonathan Majors is confirmed to reprise his role as Kang, the time-traveling big bad in Loki Season 2 and 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.