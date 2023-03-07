Jonathan Majors To Star In ‘Da Understudy’ With Spike Lee In Talks To Direct

Jonathan Majors has landed the leading role in the upcoming feature film Da Understudy, Deadline reports. Producing the film under his Tall Street Productions umbrella, sources claim that Spike Lee is in talks to direct the effort. If so, it would be the first time the actor and director collaborated since Da 5 Bloods was released in 2020.

Da Understudy is from Westbrook Studios and Amazon Studios. Tom Hanada, Zach Strauss, and Tyler Cole wrote the screenplay, which is based on an original story by Cole and developed in-house by Westbrook.

According to the outlet, Da Understudy “tells the story of life imitating art when the understudy of a Broadway production finds a role he’s willing to kill for.”

Jonathan Majors attends the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration of Excellence in Hollywood at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 05, 2023 in West Hollywood, California Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Alongside the Creed III star, Will Smith, Westbrook Studios Co-President & Head of Motion Pictures Jon Mone, and Mike Soccio will produce the film, with Spike Lee and Tyler Cole serving as executive producers. Additionally, Ryan Shimazaki will oversee the project on behalf of Westbrook Studios.

The news comes as the aforementioned boxing film reigns supreme at the box office, earning $100 million globally. Fans of Majors can expect to see him on the screen all year. Kicking off 2023 with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, as Kang the Conqueror, the actor also held the lead role in Magazine Dream, which debuted at Sundance.

Additionally, Deadline reported The Man in My Basement is set to enter production soon, with Majors starring and executive producing. He is also set to star as Dennis Rodman in Lionsgate’s 48 Hours in Vegas.