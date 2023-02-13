Jonathan Majors Wants Kang The Conqueror To Meet Iron Man In MCU

Jonathan Majors has expressed a desire to have his character Kang the Conqueror cross paths with Iron Man. During an interview with Lifehacker, the Lompoc, Calif. native spoke about his upcoming role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he serves as the film’s central villain.

However, Majors, 33, revealed that his future as Kang excites him, especially with the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s implementation of multiversal elements — ushering in endless possibilities.

“I’m a franchise player. Kang is a very privileged place to be in, with a great deal of responsibility,” Majors said. “And because of that, I have the opportunity to really stretch and grow my artistry, selfishly, and contribute that and give that to audiences and to the rest of my teammates.”

“So Kang Dynasty – I can’t even think about it because I’m so excited about [Quantumania] – but Kang Dynasty feels to me that it has the potential to grow the mythology of Kang, to grow the curiosity of Kang that much more, which is extremely exciting.”

The acclaimed actor elaborated on his excitement, pointing to Avengers 5 and Kang Dynasty as potential opportunities to clash with an original Avenger: Robert Downey Jr.

“This is like a Robert Downey Jr. day, he just keeps popping in [to my head],” Majors said. “Like, I know he’s an OG. I mean, he’s one of the originals. I’m just such a huge fan of him as an actor. I think what he did with Iron Man was such a gift to the culture at large.”

“I would love to be across from him on screen to see how our philosophies, acting-wise and character-wise, just personally, match up, you know, I find him to be such a fascinating artist, which is why Iron Man is so fascinating,” Majors added. “His portrayal of Iron Man is so fascinating, and he represents a very clear worldview and energy of the Avengers. And I think Kang represents a different era. It’d be really interesting to see those two come together and have a bit of conversation.”

Robert’s version of Tony Stark was last seen alive in the critically acclaimed Avengers: Endgame, where he perished in the battle against Thanos. The “Armored Avenger” sacrificed himself to take out the “Mad Titan” to restore balance across the cosmos. But, with the option of Marvel Studios’ multiversal variants and universes, there could be a timeline where Jonathan and Robert share a scene or battle together. Only time will tell.

Until then, audiences will have to wait and see what mayhem Kang conjures up in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The phase 5 film, starring Paul Rudd, Kathryn Newton, Evangeline Lilly, Bill Murray, and Jonathan Majors, is set to release to theaters on Friday (Feb. 16).