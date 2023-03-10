Jonathan Majors Opens Up About Preparing To Play Dennis Rodman in ’48 Hours in Vegas’

As Jonathan Majors continues his ascension in Hollywood, the actor has nabbed many buzzworthy roles. One reported pending project includes starring as NBA legend Dennis Rodman in the highly-anticipated film 48 Hours in Vegas, which centers on Rodman’s infamous two days in Sin City during the 1998 NBA finals.

During an interview with the Associated Press shared on Thursday (March 9), the 33-year-old actor opened up on how he plans to prepare for the role.

“It’s always slow and steady,” explained the Creed III star. “Hopefully I get to sit with him and chat with him when we get closer and try to get the script right; all these things, all these industry things.”

Jonathan Majors attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

He continued, “I never really put a ceiling on myself but this is definitely a role where I’m definitely going to make sure I’m pushing that ceiling out. Because he demands that. You know, he’s such a full individual so he’s going to demand a lot. I’ve got to figure out how to get that…I’m excited about it.”

Although an official announcement has not declared Majors in the starring role, talks of the Magazine Dreams actor taking on the film were reported in September 2022. The project itself was announced in August 2021. According to Variety, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Aditya Sood will produce for Lord Miller, and Ari Lubet, Will Allegra, and Rodman will executive produce. Jordan VanDina is set to write the screenplay.

Watch Majors’ interview with AP below.