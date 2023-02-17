Jonathan Majors Reveals He Walked Out Of His First Marvel Meeting

Jonathan Majors has disclosed that he previously walked out of a meeting with Marvel Studios, reports Vanity Fair. During an interview with the outlet, the actor spoke about his relationship with the juggernaut film company, revealing Kang could’ve had a much different fate.

“I hope this doesn’t bite me in the a**, but I walked out of my Marvel general [meeting]. This was a long time ago,” Majors, 33, clarified. “I had just gotten out of drama school, and I’m running around town, and I’m sitting in the office. I grew up in a very particular way, and I don’t want to waste nobody’s time. So I got in there, and they’re just busy. And I was like, ‘I’m supposed to be here, right?’ It got long, and I went, ‘I’m just going to go. It’s cool. I’ll just go.'”

However, before he could exit the building, Majors was pulled back by a few Marvel employees who asserted that Sarah Finn, the casting director, was on her way. The Creed III thespian then had his meeting with Finn and the rest was history.

“I got to the door, but then they said [casting director] Sarah Finn was going to come,” Majors said. “We got in the room, and we chatted. We [had] this great conversation. I think it was three years later that we had the Kang chat. And there’s no trepidation now, especially because of who Kang is. When I said yes, we got the whole picture, and what is being laid out is cohesive.”

Jonathan’s revelation arrives on the heels of Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president, telling the world that audiences loved the Lompoc, Calif. native as Kang when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania test screened. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the MCU boss disclosed that his portrayal of the time-bending villain began to “pop in a big way.”

“In the early days of Quantumania [test screenings], Jonathan started to pop in a big way. He’s the highest-testing villain we’ve ever had in any of our friends and families [screenings],” Feige, 49, expressed. “That’s saying something with a movie like this. Even early on without the effects, Jonathan is his own effect. He was working from the start.”

“It’s always one of the fun rolls of the dice that we do at Marvel, which is to say: ‘Hey, we’re going to make multiple movies around this character, and we’re going to start before the audience has even had a chance to meet him,'” Feige continued. “We go all in on these ideas and this casting. It was a big relief when the season ender of Loki season 1 happened. People really seem to be on board for Kang. People are chanting, ‘Kang!’ when Jonathan goes on talk shows, and they haven’t even seen him in the movie yet!”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, starring Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Kathryn Newton, Evangeline Lilly and Jonathan Majors, is set to hit theaters on Friday (Feb. 17).